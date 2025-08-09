Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $63,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 64,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $168.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.12.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

