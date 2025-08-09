Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.05 and a 200-day moving average of $268.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $289.98. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

