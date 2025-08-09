Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 53,177 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.73 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

