SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $441.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.75.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

