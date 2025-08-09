Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $71.79 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

