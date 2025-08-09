True North Advisors LLC Makes New $17.47 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,468,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 3.1% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. True North Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $47.06.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

