Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 20,631 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,631 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $81,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,851,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,884,000.

QQQM opened at $236.52 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $236.59. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

