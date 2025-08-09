Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 124.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,152,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

