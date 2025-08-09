True North Advisors LLC Sells 10,971 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,998. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

