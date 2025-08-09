Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,015.84. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

