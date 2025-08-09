Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $22.00

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.14). Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $332.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

