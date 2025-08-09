Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.96. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative net margin of 344.81% and a negative return on equity of 1,774.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 9,162,117 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,808,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,632 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 720.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 825,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

