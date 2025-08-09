DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 target price on Ichor and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Ichor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $598.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.75. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $240.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Ichor’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ichor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ichor by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

