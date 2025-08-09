Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.6364.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

