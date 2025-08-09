Barrington Research Cuts The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $27.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCKT opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $568.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.