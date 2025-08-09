Zacks Research Estimates STERIS’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for STERIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $10.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.13. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s FY2028 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $243.07 on Thursday. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.66.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,247,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STERIS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after buying an additional 452,146 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in STERIS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,308,000 after buying an additional 170,392 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,980,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.