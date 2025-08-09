Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.12.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,369,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,711,000 after acquiring an additional 86,601 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,144,000 after purchasing an additional 750,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,486,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.