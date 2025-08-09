Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given a $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has been given a $55.00 price objective by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 0.69. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $297.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.