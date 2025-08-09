JMP Securities Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $73.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by JMP Securities from $112.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

LNTH has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $118.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Lantheus by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 22.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lantheus by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.