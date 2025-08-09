Condor Capital Management Has $5.11 Million Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $16,771,000. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 246,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 620,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 145,402 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MFIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

