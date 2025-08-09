Comparing Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) and Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Daikin Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -0.06% -0.21% -0.07% Daikin Industries 6.02% 9.66% 5.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Electrovaya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Electrovaya has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electrovaya and Daikin Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.62 million 4.15 -$1.49 million N/A N/A Daikin Industries $31.21 billion 1.28 $1.75 billion $0.64 21.28

Daikin Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electrovaya and Daikin Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 4 1 3.20 Daikin Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electrovaya currently has a consensus target price of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 32.03%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Daikin Industries.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Daikin Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

