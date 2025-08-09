Head-To-Head Contrast: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) vs. Compass (NYSE:COMP)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -136.37% -206.01% -153.67% Compass -0.85% -9.70% -3.88%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $60.88 million 0.98 -$45.73 million ($2.79) -1.05 Compass $5.63 billion 0.76 -$154.40 million ($0.10) -81.50

This table compares SurgePays and Compass”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SurgePays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurgePays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SurgePays and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass 0 3 5 0 2.63

SurgePays currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.22%. Compass has a consensus price target of $9.4444, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Compass.

Volatility & Risk

SurgePays has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass beats SurgePays on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

