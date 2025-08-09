Adam Elsesser Sells 16,030 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.20, for a total value of $3,818,346.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,684,192.80. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $3,765,534.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,985 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $3,896,343.75.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,890 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total value of $4,026,526.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $4,035,889.70.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total value of $4,366,933.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.22, for a total value of $4,950,452.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $240.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.40. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.64 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.47.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

