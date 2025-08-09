Calix (NYSE:CALX) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Head to Head Contrast

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Calix and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 2 4 0 2.67 HubSpot 0 3 26 1 2.93

Calix currently has a consensus price target of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. HubSpot has a consensus price target of $726.0357, suggesting a potential upside of 61.66%. Given HubSpot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Calix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix -3.09% -3.21% -2.68% HubSpot -0.42% 1.74% 0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Calix and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.1% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Calix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Calix has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calix and HubSpot”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $831.52 million 4.45 -$29.75 million ($0.40) -141.65 HubSpot $2.63 billion 9.01 $4.63 million ($0.45) -998.00

HubSpot has higher revenue and earnings than Calix. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HubSpot beats Calix on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. The company provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Service Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application, such as CommandIQ for residents and CommandWorx for businesses; Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, an access network solution for automated and intelligent networks; and Calix Revenue EDGE, a premises solution for subscriber managed services. It also offers SmartLife managed services, including SmartHome managed services and applications to enhance, operate and secure the connected experience of subscribers in their home; SmartTown managed services that reimagine community Wi-Fi as a ubiquitous, secure, and managed experience across a BSP's footprint; and SmartBiz managed services that address the business networking and productivity needs of business owners with an all-in-one managed service. In addition, the company provides Wi-Fi systems under GigaSpire and GigaPro brands to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solution for BSP's residential and business subscribers. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content. It offers Operations Hub, which is designed to unify customer data, automate business processes, data cleanup, and provide customer insights and connections; and Commerce Hub, a B2B commerce suite. In addition, the company provides professional services to educate and train customers on how to utilize its CRM platform; and customer success, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

