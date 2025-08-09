HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock Price

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.62% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LFMD. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeMD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFMD

LifeMD Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.72. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Harold Yecies sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $197,225. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stefan Galluppi sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,052,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,958.62. This represents a 51.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.