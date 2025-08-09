Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital cut shares of Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.51.

NYSE SHOP opened at $149.61 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after acquiring an additional 496,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after acquiring an additional 882,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after acquiring an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

