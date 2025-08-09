Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $301.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $150.33 and a twelve month high of $355.91. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,166,000 after acquiring an additional 936,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

