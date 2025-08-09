Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $301.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $150.33 and a twelve month high of $355.91. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,166,000 after acquiring an additional 936,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.