Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Purchases A$231,234.00 in Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO – Get Free Report) insider Brian McAndrews acquired 2,000 shares of Xero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$115.62 ($75.57) per share, with a total value of A$231,234.00 ($151,133.33).
Xero Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 179.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.
Xero Company Profile
