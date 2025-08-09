H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) VP Joao Magalhaes Sells 1,046 Shares of Stock

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Joao Magalhaes sold 1,046 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $58,785.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,285 shares in the company, valued at $184,617. The trade was a 24.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FUL opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. H. B. Fuller Company has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in H. B. Fuller by 141.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 20.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 23.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

