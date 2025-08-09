Alexander (Alex) Dorsch Buys 28,617 Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch acquired 28,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,930.29 ($30,019.79).

Chalice Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 19.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $464.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

