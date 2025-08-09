Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) Insider Michael E. Sweeney Sells 1,000 Shares

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,326 shares in the company, valued at $967,572.50. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.39. Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Brink’s by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 32.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

