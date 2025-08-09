Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Yuen Wupen Sells 241 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $26,109.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,198.98. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Yuen Wupen sold 265 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $26,478.80.

On Monday, July 21st, Yuen Wupen sold 264 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $26,986.08.

On Monday, May 19th, Yuen Wupen sold 289 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $21,929.32.

On Friday, May 16th, Yuen Wupen sold 290 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $22,614.20.

On Thursday, May 15th, Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $362,518.92.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Yuen Wupen sold 4,426 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $317,786.80.

Lumentum Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $116.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $418.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 164.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

