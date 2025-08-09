Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Yuen Wupen Sells 241 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $26,109.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,198.98. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Yuen Wupen sold 265 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $26,478.80.
- On Monday, July 21st, Yuen Wupen sold 264 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $26,986.08.
- On Monday, May 19th, Yuen Wupen sold 289 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $21,929.32.
- On Friday, May 16th, Yuen Wupen sold 290 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $22,614.20.
- On Thursday, May 15th, Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $362,518.92.
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Yuen Wupen sold 4,426 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $317,786.80.
Lumentum Stock Up 4.6%
Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $116.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89.
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 164.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
