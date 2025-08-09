nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) CAO Randolph A. Wacker Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,202.25. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $88.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $91.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 18.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in nVent Electric by 40.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in nVent Electric by 18.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

