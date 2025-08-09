Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) Insider Sells $130,151.70 in Stock

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $130,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,790.30. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:BCO opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $115.91.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.