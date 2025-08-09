The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) EVP Sells $99,075.00 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) EVP Mark J. Scheiwer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,385.70. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $93.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

