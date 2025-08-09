Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ADSK opened at $290.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

