KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,281,394 shares of company stock worth $618,358,033. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

