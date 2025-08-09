Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,282 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $16,944,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4,656.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 151,061 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Diageo by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

