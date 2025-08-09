New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,238,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,165 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in TKO Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,473,000 after buying an additional 235,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TKO Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,962,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,961,000 after buying an additional 210,469 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,574,000 after buying an additional 611,178 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 851,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,016,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561 in the last ninety days. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.5%

TKO stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKO. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

