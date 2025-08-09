PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,288 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JD.com by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,366,000 after acquiring an additional 718,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 1,724.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 656,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JD.com by 706.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 974.5% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,328 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $31.49 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

