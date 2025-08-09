Condor Capital Management Purchases 7,614 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $412.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a yield of 1,110.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.