TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.58% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 127,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.63. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 193.29, a current ratio of 193.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

