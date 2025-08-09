SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,015,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,174,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

