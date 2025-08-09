Condor Capital Management Sells 376 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FIXD stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

