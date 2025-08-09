Condor Capital Management Acquires 20,698 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 404,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 66,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 799,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.