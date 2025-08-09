Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $445.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $448.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.