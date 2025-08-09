Condor Capital Management Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $313.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.