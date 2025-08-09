WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chubb by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $336,972,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,491,000 after purchasing an additional 629,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $271.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.01 and a 200 day moving average of $282.33. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

