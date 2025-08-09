Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Fortuna Mining Price Performance

Shares of FSM opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Mining has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

