DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of DTE Energy worth $51,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 710.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of DTE opened at $140.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.73%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

